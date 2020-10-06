Thammasat University commemorates October 6, 1976 massacre





BANGKOK(NNT) – This morning at Thammasat University (TU), an event was organized to mark the 44th anniversary of the October 6, 1976 massacre. The Move Forward Party leader, Pitha Limjaroenrat, urges the government to learn from the past incident, so as to prevent violence and history from repeating itself.

University students, relatives of the victims of the massacre, and representatives of political parties and other sectors laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial ground inside the university’s Tha Prachan Campus, Bangkok. Today’s event was held to commemorate the loss of life in the mass pro-democracy movement in 1976. People, who are interested in Thai history and important events of the country, can attend discussions and observe an exhibition on the October 6, 1976 massacre.

