Buri Ram imposes 14-day anti-COVID-19 quarantine on all arrivals from Bangkok







Thailand’s northeastern province of Buri Ram has taken preventive measures in preparation for the possible arrival of workers from Bangkok and its vicinities, following the closure of construction worker housing there, by mandating that all arrivals will be subject to 14-days of local quarantine.

Provincial and health officials, led by Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul and Dr. Pichet Puedkhunthod, the provincial health chief, held an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss measures to respond to an order by the CCSA to close all construction worker housing facilities in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani Samut Sakhon and in the four southern provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

By Thai PBS World





