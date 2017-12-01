Islamic State releases execution videos, old battle footage

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Islamic State released a 55 minute long video on Thursday, November 30 that showed militant forces carrying out several executions accompanied with some old battle footage, Al-Masdar News reports.

The first 24 minutes of the video began with the Islamic State showcasing old battle footage from Palmyra when they captured the city from the Syrian army.

Following the footage of Palmyra, the militant group showcased their ambushes in both Egypt and Iraq, claiming they overran several military posts.

