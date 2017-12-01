Japanese Emperor Akihito to Abdicate in April 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced the abdication date of the country’s Emperor Akihito after the decision by the Imperial House Council.

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan’s octogenarian Emperor Akihito will cede the throne on April 30, 2019, with Crown Prince Naruhito succeeding him the following day, the prime minister said Friday.

Japan’s state NHK broadcaster said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the announcement after he was briefed on the decision by the Imperial House Council, which met earlier in the day to discuss the timing of the abdication.

