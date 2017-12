A fire on the 38th floor of a residential building in China has claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured five in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cause of the incident is unknown, but the fire is believed to have begun from housing interior decoration materials.

Some 300 square meters (3,229 square feet) were damaged due to the incident, Xinhua news agency reported Friday citing the authorities.

