Friday, December 1, 2017
Anti-power plant protesters are ready to turn themselves in to police

About 100 opponents of the coal-fired power plant project in Thepha district who took part in the protest in Songkhla province early this week are ready to turn themselves in to the police, a protester leader said.

Direk Hemnakorn, a core leader of Songkhla-Pattani people’s network against the project, said Thursday (Nov 30) that the protesters prefer to turn themselves in to the police rather than waiting to be arrested after Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the deputy national police chief, said police might seek court warrants for their arrests.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

