The Criminal Court has acquitted Montha “Ying Kai” Yokrattanakan of one of the human trafficking charges against her, in which she allegedly exploited a minor – a girl who served as her maid six years ago.

The girl, whose name was withheld, decided to accompany Montha from her home province of Mae Hong Son to Bangkok in 2008 after the woman, who claimed she liked helping poor people, promised to give her work and support her studies.

