Chon Buri woman gives birth after fright from firecracker explosions

The explosions of firecrackers on Chinese Ghost Festival Day caused a woman in Chon Buri to deliver her fifth child on Saturday.
The Siltham Ban Bueng Foundation was alerted at 10am to send help to the rented room of Jatupoj Kaewsim, 27, who said his wife, Naruemol Wangdeeklang, 27, had gone into sudden labour.
The Nation
The Nation
