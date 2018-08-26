Boxing Champion Reportedly Prevents Passenger Airplane Hijacking in France





Tarik Sahibeddine was born on October 22, 1971 in Morocco. In his professional career, the boxer had 23 fights, in which he won 12, two of them by knockout, and suffered 11 defeats.

Two-time France boxing champion Tarik Sahibeddine neutralized a rowdy passenger of a Lufthansa flight, who tried to seize the plane, which was en route from Munich to Paris.

As journalist Arno Romero wrote on his Facebook page, the malcontent active aggressively and tried to enter the cockpit in order to force the pilots to change the course.

