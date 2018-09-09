GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok
Bangkok

Fake Bangkok Grab Driver Accused of Raping Minors

By TN / September 9, 2018

BANGKOK — A former soldier was arrested on allegations he impersonated a Grab driver to rape underage girls, Bangkok police said on Friday.

Wissanu Janyoy, 34, was taken into custody yesterday in the Bang Phlat district, about three weeks after the parents of a 15-year-old girl complained to the police that their daughter had been assaulted by a driver for the ride-hailing giant near the Krung Thon Bridge.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

