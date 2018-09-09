Fake Bangkok Grab Driver Accused of Raping Minors





BANGKOK — A former soldier was arrested on allegations he impersonated a Grab driver to rape underage girls, Bangkok police said on Friday.

Wissanu Janyoy, 34, was taken into custody yesterday in the Bang Phlat district, about three weeks after the parents of a 15-year-old girl complained to the police that their daughter had been assaulted by a driver for the ride-hailing giant near the Krung Thon Bridge.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

