Three men arrested in Pattani with homemade bomb

By TN / September 9, 2018

Police and rangers arrested three men in Pattani on Saturday morning after they were allegedly found with a homemade bomb in a gas cylinder.

Police and rangers were patrolling a rubber plantation in Ban Lan Chang village in Tambon Taping, Sai Buri district and spotted two motorcycles.

