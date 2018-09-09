Three men arrested in Pattani with homemade bomb





Police and rangers arrested three men in Pattani on Saturday morning after they were allegedly found with a homemade bomb in a gas cylinder.

Police and rangers were patrolling a rubber plantation in Ban Lan Chang village in Tambon Taping, Sai Buri district and spotted two motorcycles.

By The Nation

