Five More New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Thailand

Five More New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported five more confirmed new coronavirus cases, including the country’s first case of human-to human transmission.
Four of the new patients are Chinese nationals and the other is a Thai taxi driver, who picked up a Chinese tourist from Wuhan a few days ago. The taxi driver has never been in Wuhan and is considered as the first human-to-human transmission in Thailand.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA