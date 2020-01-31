Five More New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Thailand





BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported five more confirmed new coronavirus cases, including the country’s first case of human-to human transmission.

Four of the new patients are Chinese nationals and the other is a Thai taxi driver, who picked up a Chinese tourist from Wuhan a few days ago. The taxi driver has never been in Wuhan and is considered as the first human-to-human transmission in Thailand.

