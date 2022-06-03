June 3, 2022

Prayut leads merit-making to wish HM the Queen a happy birthday

3 hours ago TN
Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife led cabinet ministers, presidents of parliament and the Supreme Court, commanders of the three armed forces and other officials and their spouses in a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang this morning (Friday), to express their good wishes to Her Majesty the Queen on her birthday.

The ceremony featured the offering of alms to 145 monks from various temples in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Unintentional, Damage-free Photographing of Others Not Illegal

3 hours ago TN
Shoemaker at work in Rayong

Labor Ministry Says Daily Incremental Wage Increase Likely

3 hours ago TN
French riot police in Paris

Robberies and fear after the Champions League final: Saint-Denis the proof of France’s failed integration policies

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of HM Queen Sirikit

Prayut leads merit-making to wish HM the Queen a happy birthday

3 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Unintentional, Damage-free Photographing of Others Not Illegal

3 hours ago TN
Shoemaker at work in Rayong

Labor Ministry Says Daily Incremental Wage Increase Likely

3 hours ago TN
French riot police in Paris

Robberies and fear after the Champions League final: Saint-Denis the proof of France’s failed integration policies

3 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Visitors Packed Patong as Entertainment Places Reopened in Phuket

4 hours ago TN