Prayut leads merit-making to wish HM the Queen a happy birthday
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife led cabinet ministers, presidents of parliament and the Supreme Court, commanders of the three armed forces and other officials and their spouses in a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang this morning (Friday), to express their good wishes to Her Majesty the Queen on her birthday.
The ceremony featured the offering of alms to 145 monks from various temples in Bangkok.
By Thai PBS World
