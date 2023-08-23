India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

India could become the fourth country in the world to have one of its devices reach our satellite and the first to do so at the South Pole, an area with frozen water.

La Agencia India de Investigación Espacial (ISRO) lanzó el pasado 14 de julio de este año la sonda lunar Chandrayaan-3 al espacio, con un módulo de aterrizaje y un rover. Hoy, 23 de agosto, ha conseguido por fin que pise con éxito la Luna, en concreto a las 14:33.

Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashes while attempting to land on the moon

Ha sido un hito histórico para la exploración espacial, ya que ha sido la primera vez que un país aluniza en el polo sur del satélite. Además, India se ha convertido en el cuarto país en conseguir que su tecnología espacial llegue a la Luna, después de Rusia, Estados Unidos y China.

The control team monitored the so-called ‘hard braking phase’ from an altitude of 30 km to 7.5 km. When it has reached that distance to the lunar surface, the controlled descent has begun.

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander is 2 meters tall and weighs about 1,700 kg. Inside is what will be the smallest vehicle ever to set foot on the Moon: a rover called Pragyan weighing 26 kg.

Chandrayaan-3’s main objective is to explore the Moon’s south pole, a region with frozen water, which could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future missions. Once it sets foot on this territory, the Indian team expects it to conduct a series of experiments for two weeks.

Prior to this mission, ISRO had already attempted another Chandrayaan mission to reach the Moon. However, while attempting to land on the Moon, it crashed to the surface of the satellite. This also happened with Luna-25, the Russian mission that was to land last weekend.

