Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness
BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred to hospital as he had high blood pressure on the first night in jail after his return from exile.
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand
Mr. Ayuth Sintoppant, Director-General of the Corrections Department confirmed Mr. Thaksin had insomnia and a recurring illness with high blood pressure and was sent to be treated at Police General Hospital last night. He needed to be treated under close medical supervision at hospital where correctional officers were dispatched to provide security.
TNA