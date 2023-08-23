Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred to hospital as he had high blood pressure on the first night in jail after his return from exile.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand

Mr. Ayuth Sintoppant, Director-General of the Corrections Department confirmed Mr. Thaksin had insomnia and a recurring illness with high blood pressure and was sent to be treated at Police General Hospital last night. He needed to be treated under close medical supervision at hospital where correctional officers were dispatched to provide security.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts