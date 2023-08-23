Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – The 30th Prime Minister of Thailand has received royal assent, signifying the official acknowledgment of his new role.

Srettha Thavisin elected 30th prime minister of Thailand

Srettha Thavisin, a member of Thailand’s Pheu Thai party, received royal endorsement, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the house speaker.

He secured parliamentary support to become the kingdom’s next prime minister, bringing an end to post-election uncertainty.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts