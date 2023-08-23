Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0
Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The 30th Prime Minister of Thailand has received royal assent, signifying the official acknowledgment of his new role.

Srettha Thavisin elected 30th prime minister of Thailand

Srettha Thavisin, a member of Thailand’s Pheu Thai party, received royal endorsement, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the house speaker.

He secured parliamentary support to become the kingdom’s next prime minister, bringing an end to post-election uncertainty.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Full moon and people

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

TN August 23, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

TN August 23, 2023 0
A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

Condition Move Forward MP who collapsed in parliament improving

TN August 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0
Full moon and people

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

TN August 23, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

TN August 23, 2023 0
A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

Condition Move Forward MP who collapsed in parliament improving

TN August 23, 2023 0
British Trans Comedian Darcie Silver.

British Trans Comedian Darcie Silver Passes Away in Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0