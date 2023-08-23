Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The 30th Prime Minister of Thailand has received royal assent, signifying the official acknowledgment of his new role.
Srettha Thavisin elected 30th prime minister of Thailand
Srettha Thavisin, a member of Thailand’s Pheu Thai party, received royal endorsement, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the house speaker.
He secured parliamentary support to become the kingdom’s next prime minister, bringing an end to post-election uncertainty.
