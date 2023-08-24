Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

TN August 24, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room. Photo: eltpics / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

CHIANG MAI: Two monkeypox (mpox) cases have been found in the city while the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office has warned that over 5,000 people in the provincial capital currently have dengue fever.

Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported

Songyot Khamchai, head of the communicable disease control unit at the Chiang Mai public health office, said yesterday the two confirmed mpox cases are reported to be homosexual patients.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai Hotel Exposes Hotel Booking Scams

TN August 19, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Mai town

3.3-magnitude quake felt in Chiang Mai

TN August 17, 2023 0
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Japanese woman found dead in hotel room toilet in Chiang Mai

TN August 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend

TN August 24, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

TN August 24, 2023 0
Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0
Full moon and people

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

TN August 23, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

TN August 23, 2023 0