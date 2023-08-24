Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’
CHIANG MAI: Two monkeypox (mpox) cases have been found in the city while the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office has warned that over 5,000 people in the provincial capital currently have dengue fever.
Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported
Songyot Khamchai, head of the communicable disease control unit at the Chiang Mai public health office, said yesterday the two confirmed mpox cases are reported to be homosexual patients.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST