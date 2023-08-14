Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Thailand has reported its first monkey pox related fatality, in a man who was also infected with HIV and syphilis, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

He said today (Monday) that the 34-year old patient was admitted to a private hospital in Chon Buri province on July 3rd and was diagnosed with monkey pox a week later.

