Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported

TN August 14, 2023 0
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Thailand has reported its first monkey pox related fatality, in a man who was also infected with HIV and syphilis, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Thailand reports its 12th monkeypox case, an Omani in Phuket

He said today (Monday) that the 34-year old patient was admitted to a private hospital in Chon Buri province on July 3rd and was diagnosed with monkey pox a week later.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Queen Sirikit in The Hague, Holland, in October 24, 1960.

Thailand celebrates HM Queen Sirikit’s 91st Birthday and Mother’s Day

TN August 12, 2023 0
THAI Airways Airbus A380-800 aircraft

Thai Airways expects to exit rehabilitation plan mid 2024

TN August 12, 2023 0
Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Caretaker Government Urged to Cease Appointments, Transfers of Officials

TN August 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported

TN August 14, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Chinese Tourist Tries to Hit Policeman at Don Mueang Aiport in Bangkok

TN August 14, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police Reportedly Pursuing Homicide Charges for Russian Man Linked to Fatal Fall of Russian Woman

TN August 14, 2023 0
Buildings in Pattaya

Russian woman ‘fell’ from 7th floor condominium in Sattahip

TN August 14, 2023 0
Phuket night market

Final Suspect Surrenders in Patong Shooting

TN August 13, 2023 0