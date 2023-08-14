Chinese Tourist Tries to Hit Policeman at Don Mueang Aiport in Bangkok

TN August 14, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in. Photo: Eigenes Werk.

An angry Chinese tourist tried to hit the tourist police at Don Mueang International Airport with a skateboard after he was not allowed to board a plane heading to China on Wednesday night, August 9th.

Thai, Chinese Police Cooperate in Crackdown on Chinese Crooks

The incident went viral over the past weekend and led to many comments and views on social media, many critical of how Thai police responded to the incident. Police, however, downplayed the incident stating that they were being cautious and surveying the situation.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Adam Judd
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Birthday Party at Bangkok Hotel Raided, 26 People Test Positive for Drugs

TN August 13, 2023 0
Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning

Foreign nationals arrested at drug party in Bangkok

TN August 12, 2023 0
Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

TN August 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Thailand’s first monkey pox related death reported

TN August 14, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Chinese Tourist Tries to Hit Policeman at Don Mueang Aiport in Bangkok

TN August 14, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police Reportedly Pursuing Homicide Charges for Russian Man Linked to Fatal Fall of Russian Woman

TN August 14, 2023 0
Buildings in Pattaya

Russian woman ‘fell’ from 7th floor condominium in Sattahip

TN August 14, 2023 0
Phuket night market

Final Suspect Surrenders in Patong Shooting

TN August 13, 2023 0