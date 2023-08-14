Chinese Tourist Tries to Hit Policeman at Don Mueang Aiport in Bangkok

An angry Chinese tourist tried to hit the tourist police at Don Mueang International Airport with a skateboard after he was not allowed to board a plane heading to China on Wednesday night, August 9th.

The incident went viral over the past weekend and led to many comments and views on social media, many critical of how Thai police responded to the incident. Police, however, downplayed the incident stating that they were being cautious and surveying the situation.

By Adam Judd

The Phuket Express

