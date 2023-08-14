Pattaya Police Reportedly Pursuing Homicide Charges for Russian Man Linked to Fatal Fall of Russian Woman
Pattaya police are reportedly preparing to charge a Russian man they believe is linked to the fatal fall of his Russian girlfriend on Sunday for homicide after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident which appears to show the man holding the woman by her legs from his balcony.
Russian woman ‘fell’ from 7th floor condominium in Sattahip
Pol. Col. Wattanachai Saengrit, superintendent of the Na Jomtien police station, ordered his subordinates to collect surveillance camera recordings in the vicinity of the scene where a Russian woman, Ms. Daria, 32, fell to her death from her condo on Sunday morning, August 13th.
