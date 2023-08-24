Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend
A Thai man stabbed his friend in the arm who insulted his girlfriend at a drinking party on Tuesday night, August 22nd.
Huay Yai police were alerted to a violent incident in the Huay Yai area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province at 8:30 PM. They rushed to the scene after coordinating with the Sawang Boriboon emergency responders.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News