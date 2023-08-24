Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend

TN August 24, 2023 0
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.

A Thai man stabbed his friend in the arm who insulted his girlfriend at a drinking party on Tuesday night, August 22nd.

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

Huay Yai police were alerted to a violent incident in the Huay Yai area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province at 8:30 PM. They rushed to the scene after coordinating with the Sawang Boriboon emergency responders.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Power transformer

Pattaya Transformer Explodes and Damages Several Motorbikes

TN August 21, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach at night

Intoxicated Chinese Woman Taken to Police Station After Car Crash in Pattaya

TN August 20, 2023 0
Motorcycle taxi driver in Bangkok.

Rival Motorbike Taxi Groups Clash in Pattaya, Four People Injured

TN August 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Two Cannabis Shops in Phuket Have Their Licenses Paused

TN August 24, 2023 0
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend

TN August 24, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

TN August 24, 2023 0
Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0
Full moon and people

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

TN August 23, 2023 0