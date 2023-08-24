Two Cannabis Shops in Phuket Have Their Licenses Paused

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they and officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Department inspected multiple cannabis shops in Patong.

Illegal cannabis dispensaries shut down in Phuket

Officials checked licenses and made sure that shops did not sell cannabis to people aged under 20, to pregnant women and to mothers feeding milk to babies and also, the big one, that cannabis is not allowed to be smoked in public. This includes in the shops.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

