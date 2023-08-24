Thaksin Shinawatra Imprisoned as Vulnerable Inmate

BANGKOK (NNT) – Officials at Bangkok Remand Prison indicated that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is now being detained at the medical facility zone inside the prison due to multiple health vulnerabilities. The 74-year-old has been diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure and spondylosis.

Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

Officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Corrections, and Bangkok Remand Prison held a joint press conference on Thaksin being entered into the prison as an inmate. The officials said protocols for receiving a new inmate were followed, with Thaksin’s relevant records being produced and his health checked by doctors from the Department of Corrections Hospital.

Doctors identified several conditions that needed monitoring, including heart disease, a history of severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, fascia adhesion in the lungs causing fatigue, high blood pressure and spondylosis. Many degrees of the latter condition were detected, with some spinal nerves being under pressure and resulting in chronic pain.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

