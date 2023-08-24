Thaksin Shinawatra Imprisoned as Vulnerable Inmate

TN August 24, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Officials at Bangkok Remand Prison indicated that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is now being detained at the medical facility zone inside the prison due to multiple health vulnerabilities. The 74-year-old has been diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure and spondylosis.

Thaksin Shinawatra Moved to Police Hospital Due to Illness

Officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Corrections, and Bangkok Remand Prison held a joint press conference on Thaksin being entered into the prison as an inmate. The officials said protocols for receiving a new inmate were followed, with Thaksin’s relevant records being produced and his health checked by doctors from the Department of Corrections Hospital.

Doctors identified several conditions that needed monitoring, including heart disease, a history of severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, fascia adhesion in the lungs causing fatigue, high blood pressure and spondylosis. Many degrees of the latter condition were detected, with some spinal nerves being under pressure and resulting in chronic pain.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Approaching storm in Hong Kong

TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists

TN August 24, 2023 0
Royal endorsement of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand

TN August 23, 2023 0
Full moon and people

India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe becomes first to successfully land on the Moon’s south pole

TN August 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Approaching storm in Hong Kong

TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists

TN August 24, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thaksin Shinawatra Imprisoned as Vulnerable Inmate

TN August 24, 2023 0
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Two Cannabis Shops in Phuket Have Their Licenses Paused

TN August 24, 2023 0
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend

TN August 24, 2023 0
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

TN August 24, 2023 0