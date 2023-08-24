TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists

August 24, 2023
Approaching storm in Hong Kong

Clouds over Hong Kong Island and the channel. Photo: Yinan Chen.

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to lure one million tourists from Hong Kong to Thailand in 2024.

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

Ms. Pornmon Jansri, Director of TAT’s Hong Kong Office revealed that Hong Kong tourists are considered a high-potential market, especially among couples looking to tie the knot. Therefore, TAT is planning marketing campaigns to encourage this group to travel to Thailand for destination weddings, given the diverse range of tourist attractions, especially beaches and seaside venues.

TNA

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

See author's posts

