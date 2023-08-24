TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists
BANGKOK, Aug 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to lure one million tourists from Hong Kong to Thailand in 2024.
Ms. Pornmon Jansri, Director of TAT’s Hong Kong Office revealed that Hong Kong tourists are considered a high-potential market, especially among couples looking to tie the knot. Therefore, TAT is planning marketing campaigns to encourage this group to travel to Thailand for destination weddings, given the diverse range of tourist attractions, especially beaches and seaside venues.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA