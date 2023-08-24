TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to lure one million tourists from Hong Kong to Thailand in 2024.

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

Ms. Pornmon Jansri, Director of TAT’s Hong Kong Office revealed that Hong Kong tourists are considered a high-potential market, especially among couples looking to tie the knot. Therefore, TAT is planning marketing campaigns to encourage this group to travel to Thailand for destination weddings, given the diverse range of tourist attractions, especially beaches and seaside venues.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts