Thaksin Shinawatra, who is receiving medical treatment at the Police General Hospital, can receive visits from blood relatives from August 28, said Bangkok Remand Prison chief Nastee Thongplad on Thursday.

Thaksin Shinawatra Imprisoned as Vulnerable Inmate

No one can visit Thaksin during his first five days in the hospital, Nastee added.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts