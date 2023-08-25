Sattahip Scout-themed Bar Workers Enrage Concerned Citizens

Bar workers in Sattahip were harshly criticized for dressing as girl Scouts to attract customers. They were eventually fined 100 baht each for violating the law and later apologized to the public.

Three Pattaya Bar Workers Test Positive for Illegal Drugs During Police Raid

The pictures of adult women dressing in Thai girl Scouts’ attire was shared on social media and quickly went viral, raising concerns about the decency of the women’s action and risk of legal violation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

