Five Rescued After Water Leaks Into Speedboat Near Island in Phuket

TN August 25, 2023 0
Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R.

Five people have been rescued after water leaked into a speedboat near the Mai Thon Island, South of Phuket.

Body recovered, search continues for second missing tourist after boat capsize in Phetchaburi

The Phuket Marine Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified by the Wichit Police about the incident on Wednesday night (August 23rd). They went out to sea to the location which had been sent by the speedboat captain.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Two Cannabis Shops in Phuket Have Their Licenses Paused

TN August 24, 2023 0
Buildings at Yaowarat Road in Phuket

Gunman Arrested after Injuring One Person in Phuket

TN August 23, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Illegal cannabis dispensaries shut down in Phuket

TN August 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Srettha meets Prayut at Government House

TN August 25, 2023 0
Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Five Rescued After Water Leaks Into Speedboat Near Island in Phuket

TN August 25, 2023 0
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Sattahip Scout-themed Bar Workers Enrage Concerned Citizens

TN August 25, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Ailing Thaksin Shinawatra can have visitors from August 28

TN August 24, 2023 0
Approaching storm in Hong Kong

TAT Aims to Attract One Million Hong Kong Tourists

TN August 24, 2023 0