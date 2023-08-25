Five Rescued After Water Leaks Into Speedboat Near Island in Phuket

Five people have been rescued after water leaked into a speedboat near the Mai Thon Island, South of Phuket.

The Phuket Marine Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified by the Wichit Police about the incident on Wednesday night (August 23rd). They went out to sea to the location which had been sent by the speedboat captain.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

