Three Pattaya Bar Workers Test Positive for Illegal Drugs During Police Raid









40 Pattaya police officers inspected bars across the city last night, June 23rd, and uncovered three bar workers with illicit drugs in their systems.

Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid

The operation started around 10:30 PM and was led by deputy police chief of Pattaya Police Station Pol. Lt.Col. Surachet Aneksri.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

