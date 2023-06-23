Three Pattaya Bar Workers Test Positive for Illegal Drugs During Police Raid
40 Pattaya police officers inspected bars across the city last night, June 23rd, and uncovered three bar workers with illicit drugs in their systems.
Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid
The operation started around 10:30 PM and was led by deputy police chief of Pattaya Police Station Pol. Lt.Col. Surachet Aneksri.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.