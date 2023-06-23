Student Killed, Several Injured in Explosion During Fire Drill at Bangkok School









BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – One student was killed in an explosion during a fire safety drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district. Many people were reportedly injured.

The incident occurred at the school ground around 11 a.m. The school invited fire fighters to conduct the fire control training and evacuation drill for students and teachers.

During the demonstration, a fire extinguisher exploded, killing a student at the scene. Out of 10 people injured, six were taken to hospitals while four others are under observation at the school’s infirmary.

