Teen Kills Schoolmate with Axe in Chiang Mai

TN June 21, 2023 0
Parked motorbikes in Chiang Mai

Parked motorcycles in Chiang Mai. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




CHIANG MAI, June 21 (TNA) – A 16-year-old student on Tuesday killed a schoolmate with an axe during the lunch time at a school in Chiang Mai.

Student fatally stabbed in classroom in Sisaket

The school director ordered a three-day school closure after the blatant axe attack shocked teachers and students, having lunch at the school canteen.

It is believed that the student had quarrels with his classmate for the past 5-6 months before he brought the axe from home to carry out the attack. He hid the axe, ran to the victim and swung the axe at the head of the 14-year-old student five times.

