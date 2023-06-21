Indian Man Takes His Own Life at Pattaya Resort

TN June 21, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Tourist Police car in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.




An Indian man gassed himself to death, commonly called chemical suicide, at a Pattaya resort. He sent a gruesome email to his resort agent prior to committing the act saying a voice in his head told him to do it.

The 30-year-old victim of Indian nationality was found dead in a resort within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province, at 9:30 PM last night, June 20th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

