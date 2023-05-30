Student fatally stabbed in classroom in Sisaket

A teenage boy was stabbed to death and three others injured in a classroom at a school in Si Sa Ket’s Sri Rattana district on Monday afternoon.

Police deal Section 44 with first student brawl

Police were called to a public school in Sri Rattana district about 2.20pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



