AI software catching Bangkok traffic offenders









City Hall is using artificial intelligence software (AI) to catch traffic offenders and will also use it to improve traffic flow management at intersections, the Bangkok governor said on Wednesday.

BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration was using AI at eight locations in the capital city.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

