Pink Line Monorail Expected to Open in November









BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – The Pink Line monorail, connecting Khae Rai in Nonthaburi and Min Buri in eastern Bangkok is expected to be partially launched in November, said deputy government spokesman Tipanan Sirichana.

The project’s construction is currently 96.73% completed. The 34.5 –km pink line will be the main route, linking the Nonthaburi government complex and Min Buri and passengers can connect to four other lines of the electric train network.

