Pink Line Monorail Expected to Open in November

TN June 21, 2023 0
MRT Pink Line, Minburi Market Station.

MRT Pink Line, Minburi Market Station. Photo: Dharmadana.




BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – The Pink Line monorail, connecting Khae Rai in Nonthaburi and Min Buri in eastern Bangkok is expected to be partially launched in November, said deputy government spokesman Tipanan Sirichana.

MRTA Grants Third Extension for Pink Line Monorail Project

The project’s construction is currently 96.73% completed. The 34.5 –km pink line will be the main route, linking the Nonthaburi government complex and Min Buri and passengers can connect to four other lines of the electric train network.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Traffic at the Victory Monument in Bangkok

AI software catching Bangkok traffic offenders

TN June 21, 2023 0
Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Myanmar Quake Felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

TN June 19, 2023 0
The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Commercial Buildings in Bangkok to Pay Wastewater Treatment Fees

TN June 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announces to the press that rescuers have reached the group of boys and their coach stranded in Tham Luang cave, on 2 July 2018.

Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn dies of cancer at 58

TN June 21, 2023 0
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket loses Expo 2028 bid

TN June 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate

Police participating in a staged pursuit for YouTube may face disciplinary action

TN June 21, 2023 0
Lumpinee Boxing / Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok

TAT Hosts Muay Thai Campaign to Promote Ancient Martial Arts

TN June 21, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Indian Man Takes His Own Life at Pattaya Resort

TN June 21, 2023 0