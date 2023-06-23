Vendors along Phadung Krung Kasem Canal in Bangkok face eviction









Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district office will start evicting vendors who have been occupying public spaces along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal in the Bobae, Mahanak and Saphan Khao areas, tentatively on July 1st, after residents voted in favour of renovating the area to turn it into a public recreational space.

The Public Works Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration recently organised an online survey to gauge the opinions of Bangkok residents about improving the landscape on both sides of the canal, which have been occupied by vendors who have illegally set up stalls on public land.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

