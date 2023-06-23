Soi Romanee in Phuket Town named one of world’s most beautiful streets

TN June 23, 2023 0
Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Buildings on Soi Rommanee, Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95.




Soi Romanee, an old narrow side-street in Thailand’s southern island resort province of Phuket, has been ranked the world’s 19th most beautiful street by Seasia.Stats, a news website from Southeast Asia.

Thailand is among countries with world's most beautiful girls

The website posted the rankings of “The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets” on its Facebook page on June 11.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



