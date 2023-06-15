Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid

TN June 15, 2023 0
Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




Three pub-goers were transferred to a rehabilitation center after Pattaya Police found illegal drugs in their system during a raid at 1 AM today, June 15th.

Chinese Tourists Arrested in Bangkok Karaoke Raid For Alleged Drug Use Remain in Custody

The arrested pub-goers were discovered at a nightclub named The Garden 168, located on South Pattaya Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Amata Cityin Chon Buri.

Alleged Thai employee of call centre gang in Cambodia arrested in Chon Buri

TN June 14, 2023 0
Toyota Hiace ambulance in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Man Suffers Electric Shock While Washing His Car and Charging Car Battery in Pattaya

TN June 12, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Two Young Russian Nationals Die in Car Wreck After Car Accident in Pattaya

TN June 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Downtown Pattaya at night

Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid

TN June 15, 2023 0
Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

TN June 15, 2023 0
Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Norovirus NOT Found in Ice and Water Factories in Phuket

TN June 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Thai Election Commission About to Certify 329 MP-elects

TN June 14, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

TN June 14, 2023 0