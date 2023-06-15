Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid









Three pub-goers were transferred to a rehabilitation center after Pattaya Police found illegal drugs in their system during a raid at 1 AM today, June 15th.

The arrested pub-goers were discovered at a nightclub named The Garden 168, located on South Pattaya Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

