Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid
Three pub-goers were transferred to a rehabilitation center after Pattaya Police found illegal drugs in their system during a raid at 1 AM today, June 15th.
The arrested pub-goers were discovered at a nightclub named The Garden 168, located on South Pattaya Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
