Chinese Tourists Arrested in Bangkok Karaoke Raid For Alleged Drug Use Remain in Custody
56 drug suspects, 24 of which are Chinese, have been detained following a karaoke bust in Bangkok on Friday.
Pattaya Police Raid Luxury Karaoke, Drug Test Foreign Patrons, Nothing Illegal Found
The suspects have been interrogated and detained under suspicions of taking illegal drugs, overstaying, and carrying guns without permission.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
