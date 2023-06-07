Chinese Tourists Arrested in Bangkok Karaoke Raid For Alleged Drug Use Remain in Custody

TN June 7, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




56 drug suspects, 24 of which are Chinese, have been detained following a karaoke bust in Bangkok on Friday.

Pattaya Police Raid Luxury Karaoke, Drug Test Foreign Patrons, Nothing Illegal Found

The suspects have been interrogated and detained under suspicions of taking illegal drugs, overstaying, and carrying guns without permission.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



