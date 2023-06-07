Chinese Tourists Arrested in Bangkok Karaoke Raid For Alleged Drug Use Remain in Custody









56 drug suspects, 24 of which are Chinese, have been detained following a karaoke bust in Bangkok on Friday.

The suspects have been interrogated and detained under suspicions of taking illegal drugs, overstaying, and carrying guns without permission.

By Adam Judd

