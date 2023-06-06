More rain forecast for most of Thailand on Tuesday, including Bangkok









More thunder storms with isolated heavy downpours are expected across the country today (Tuesday), while isolated very heavy showers are likely in the northeast and east and along the southwestern coast, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms and Intense Heat Across Thailand

These weather conditions are due to the monsoon trough, which lies across Myanmar and the north and northeast, and a low pressure cell over the middle of the South China Sea. At the same time, an active low pressure cell is covering the coast of Myanmar while a rather strong southwest monsoon is blowing across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





