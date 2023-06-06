Pita Limjaroenrat says iTV shares transferred, no bar to being PM









Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP), said on Tuesday his iTV shares were transferred to relatives’ names to ensure he could be the next prime minister, amid attempts to block him from entering government.

He was confident there was nothing to disqualify him from serving as an MP or becoming prime minister at the head of a new coalition government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

