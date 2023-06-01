Move Forward Party’s Pita Limjaroenrat case could force new poll









Details of shareholding violation complaints against Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat will decide his fate and determine if the May 14 general election is nullified, according to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Pita Limjaroenrat would face cabinet dissolution petition

He was responding to questions about the possible scenarios if the Constitutional Court rules against Mr Pita, who holds 42,000 shares in iTV, an independent broadcaster founded in the 1990s.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa, Wassana Nanuam & Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

