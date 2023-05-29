Pita Limjaroenrat would face cabinet dissolution petition

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat will face a challenge over his qualifications and a request for the dissolution of his cabinet if he becomes prime minister, serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said on Monday.

No Concern over ‘Secret Deal’ Rumours: Move Forward Party

Mr Ruangkrai said at the office of the Election Commission that if Mr Pita becomes prime minister he would file a petition signed by at least one-in-ten House representatives asking the court to consider the qualifications and eligibility of Mr Pita and his cabinet.

