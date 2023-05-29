No Concern over ‘Secret Deal’ Rumours: Move Forward Party
BANGKOK, May 29 (TNA) – The Move Forward Party has no concern over rumours about a “secreat deal” rumours that the Pheu Thai Party will move to a new coalition with former parties in the government bloc, said Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon.
MFP will tomorrow hold talks with its seven coalition allies on the co-working plan to push forward key policies after the new government is formed. A working committee, comprising representatives from each party may be established to facilitate the government transition.
