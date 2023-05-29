Phuket Governor Orders Investigation Over Underwater Painting

TN May 29, 2023 0
Coral in Thailand

Coral in Thailand. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




The Phuket Governor has ordered an investigation after photos of a diver painting under water in social media caused concern over possible coral and marine damage.

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

The Phuket Governor Naroong Woonciew told the Phuket Express that photos that went viral on social media are claiming that it happened in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Russian Tourist Drowns On Patong Beach

TN May 27, 2023 0
Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Tuk Tuk Taxi Destroyed From Fire in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 27, 2023 0
Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Tour Boat Driver Tests Positive For Meth After 35 People, Mostly Foreign Tourists, Were Injured in Boat Collision in Phuket

TN May 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

Pita Limjaroenrat would face cabinet dissolution petition

TN May 29, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Canadian Suspect Extradited to Thailand for Alleged Murder of Indian Man in Phuket

TN May 29, 2023 0
AJE BIGCOLA trailer truck in Thailand.

Investigation ordered into ‘special sticker’ on overweight trucks

TN May 29, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

No Concern over ‘Secret Deal’ Rumours: Move Forward Party

TN May 29, 2023 0
Coral in Thailand

Phuket Governor Orders Investigation Over Underwater Painting

TN May 29, 2023 0