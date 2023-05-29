Phuket Governor Orders Investigation Over Underwater Painting









The Phuket Governor has ordered an investigation after photos of a diver painting under water in social media caused concern over possible coral and marine damage.

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

The Phuket Governor Naroong Woonciew told the Phuket Express that photos that went viral on social media are claiming that it happened in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





