Bangkok to Celebrate Pride Month in June

TN May 29, 2023 0
LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration of diversity, equality and unity as it prepares to host Bangkok Pride Month in June. The capital is set to transform into a vibrant hub of love, acceptance and empowerment, honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Pride Parade Returns to Bangkok

Throughout the entire month, the city will showcase a lineup of sensational events, including the highly anticipated Bangkok Pride Parade on June 4. Renamed Bangkok Pride for the 2023 edition, the parade aims to position Bangkok as a potential host for World Pride in the future.

Under the theme of “Beyond Gender,” Bangkok Pride Month 2023 will advocate for four essential issues, namely Gender Recognition, Marriage Equality, Sex Workers’ Rights and LGBTQ+ Equal Rights to Health.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Uproar over shameful exploitation by taxi drivers at Muang Thong Thani convention centre

TN May 27, 2023 0
A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Taiwanese man sought over 23 billion baht fraud arrested in Bangkok

TN May 27, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

TN May 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

Pita Limjaroenrat would face cabinet dissolution petition

TN May 29, 2023 0
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Canadian Suspect Extradited to Thailand for Alleged Murder of Indian Man in Phuket

TN May 29, 2023 0
AJE BIGCOLA trailer truck in Thailand.

Investigation ordered into ‘special sticker’ on overweight trucks

TN May 29, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

No Concern over ‘Secret Deal’ Rumours: Move Forward Party

TN May 29, 2023 0
Coral in Thailand

Phuket Governor Orders Investigation Over Underwater Painting

TN May 29, 2023 0