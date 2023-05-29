Bangkok to Celebrate Pride Month in June









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration of diversity, equality and unity as it prepares to host Bangkok Pride Month in June. The capital is set to transform into a vibrant hub of love, acceptance and empowerment, honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Pride Parade Returns to Bangkok

Throughout the entire month, the city will showcase a lineup of sensational events, including the highly anticipated Bangkok Pride Parade on June 4. Renamed Bangkok Pride for the 2023 edition, the parade aims to position Bangkok as a potential host for World Pride in the future.

Under the theme of “Beyond Gender,” Bangkok Pride Month 2023 will advocate for four essential issues, namely Gender Recognition, Marriage Equality, Sex Workers’ Rights and LGBTQ+ Equal Rights to Health.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





