Cambodian Boat Worker Bottles Friend in Sattahip

Sattahip District in Chonburi province

A Cambodian boat worker bottled his so-called friend in the face while drinking alcohol in the Sattahip district.

Yesterday, May 28th, rescuers from the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation received a report of a migrant worker being physically assaulted and injured at a rented house located in the Sam San sub-district within Sattahip District, Chonburi province. After receiving the report, they coordinated with the Sattahip Police and rushed to the incident scene at 22:20 PM.

