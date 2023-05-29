Cambodian Boat Worker Bottles Friend in Sattahip
A Cambodian boat worker bottled his so-called friend in the face while drinking alcohol in the Sattahip district.
Cambodian female artist allegedly disfigured by group of Polish men in a brutal attack in Pattaya
Yesterday, May 28th, rescuers from the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation received a report of a migrant worker being physically assaulted and injured at a rented house located in the Sam San sub-district within Sattahip District, Chonburi province. After receiving the report, they coordinated with the Sattahip Police and rushed to the incident scene at 22:20 PM.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.