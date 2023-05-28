Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended

TN May 28, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

PTT gas station in Thailand. Photo: Paul Gorduiz. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The pump rice of diesel will be increased by 5 baht/litre from July 21st, if the caretaker government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or the new government, which is yet to be formed, does not extend the excise tax cut introduced on February 18th last year.

Oil Fuel Fund keeps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

Excise Department Director-General Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Sunday that the caretaker government could seek approval from the Election Commission to extend the tax cut adding, however, that the issue has not yet been discussed with caretaker Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Police bar Chinese bribe suspect from leaving Thailand

TN May 28, 2023 0
Cannabis ice cream.

The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended

TN May 28, 2023 0
A glass of Baijiu.

Chinese influencer dies after showing on live broadcast how he drank several bottles of Baijiu liquor

TN May 28, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Police bar Chinese bribe suspect from leaving Thailand

TN May 28, 2023 0
Cannabis ice cream.

The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0