Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended









The pump rice of diesel will be increased by 5 baht/litre from July 21st, if the caretaker government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or the new government, which is yet to be formed, does not extend the excise tax cut introduced on February 18th last year.

Excise Department Director-General Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Sunday that the caretaker government could seek approval from the Election Commission to extend the tax cut adding, however, that the issue has not yet been discussed with caretaker Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

By Thai PBS World

