Chinese influencer dies after showing on live broadcast how he drank several bottles of Baijiu liquor

The Chinese influencer ‘Brother Three Thousand’ (Brother 3000) finished the challenge at 1:00 am and his body was found at 1:00 pm.

A glass of Baijiu. Photo: David Boté Estrada / flickr.




A Chinese influencer has died after live-streaming how he drank several bottles of the highly alcoholic national liquor Baijiu, reports CNN.

Party drugs disguised as drinks and coffee packs for sale on TikTok: ONCB

The influencer, nicknamed ‘Sanqiange’ (or ‘Brother Three Thousand’) had challenged another streamer to see who drank the most Baijiu. This liquor has a graduation ranging from 30 to 60% alcohol.

A friend of the deceased revealed that the events occurred in the early hours of May 16, when ‘Brother 3000’ live streamed the video through its official channel on the social network Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), owned by Bytedance, the same company that owns TikTok.

“I don’t know how much he had consumed before tuning into the program. But in the last part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” said the influencer’s friend.

The challenge ended at 1:00 a.m. and the family of ‘Brother Three Thousand’ found his lifeless body at 1:00 p.m.

‘Sanqiange’ or ‘Brother 3000’ had a history of recording himself participating in similar contests involving alcohol and posting them on the app.

According to CNN, the influencer’s death fuels the debate surrounding the regulation of the sector, which has attracted the attention of Chinese authorities in recent years due to the lavish lifestyles of some streamers and the extravagant challenges in which they participate.

