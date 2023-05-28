Police bar Chinese bribe suspect from leaving Thailand

TN May 28, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport). Photo: Heinz Albers.




Police seized the passport and blocked the departure of a Chinese journalist arrested for allegedly demanding a multi-million-baht bribe from a suspected Chinese gangster to arrange for charges against her to be dropped.

Nakhon Sawan district chief charged with demanding bribes

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Sunday police had turned down Guo Rui aka Gegee’s request to leave the country “to attend a meeting” in Hong Kong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



