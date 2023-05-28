The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist









Pita Limjaroenrat, who leads the prospective coalition government, is hypocritical trying to designate cannabis as a narcotic again when he once said in Parliament that the plant helped him overcome epilepsy, said Decha Siriphat, a Thai prominent figure who fought for the legalization of cannabis.

Move Forward Party ensures protection for cannabis growers, sellers

Mr. Decha Siriphat, also known as the creator of Decha’s Cannabis Oil, revealed to Thai media on May 27th that he disagrees with the new government’s decision to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, similar to before.

