The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Cannabis ice cream.

Cannabis ice cream. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Pita Limjaroenrat, who leads the prospective coalition government, is hypocritical trying to designate cannabis as a narcotic again when he once said in Parliament that the plant helped him overcome epilepsy, said Decha Siriphat, a Thai prominent figure who fought for the legalization of cannabis.

Move Forward Party ensures protection for cannabis growers, sellers

Mr. Decha Siriphat, also known as the creator of Decha’s Cannabis Oil, revealed to Thai media on May 27th that he disagrees with the new government’s decision to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, similar to before.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended

TN May 28, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Police bar Chinese bribe suspect from leaving Thailand

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended

TN May 28, 2023 0
A glass of Baijiu.

Chinese influencer dies after showing on live broadcast how he drank several bottles of Baijiu liquor

TN May 28, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Police bar Chinese bribe suspect from leaving Thailand

TN May 28, 2023 0
Cannabis ice cream.

The New Thai Government Re-Listing Cannabis as Narcotic is a Hypocritical Move, Says Cannabis Activist

TN May 28, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Poll respondents unsure Pita will be PM or that his coalition will form a government

TN May 28, 2023 0